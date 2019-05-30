× About 150 ‘larger’ plants stolen from Overton Park gardens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 150 plants were stolen from Overton Park’s formal gardens, totaling about $2,000 in property stolen.

Minor plant theft is common at the park, but this theft was unusual because most of the plants taken were larger and likely difficult to remove, said Melissa McMasters, director of communications for the Overton Park Conservancy.

McMasters said large plants like juniper topiaries and hydrangea bushes were stolen, along with some other smaller plants. Staff noticed when they arrived at the park Wednesday morning.

“There are still a great number of plants in place at the formal gardens, but we’d like to replace the stolen ones quickly,” McMasters said.

She said OPC does not have any suspect information, and no Sky Cop cameras that are in the park are pointed in the direction of the formal gardens, but other organizations in the park like the Memphis Zoo and the Memphis College of Art may have cameras that caught activity related to the crime.

The theft was reported to the Memphis Police Department, but they did not immediately get back to WREG when we asked about this theft.

A Facebook post from Overton Park says that volunteers are ready to plant new plants once the money is raised.

McMasters said the do not know of a suspect, but they are continuing to work with authorities to find anyone responsible.