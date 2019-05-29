Traffic Alert: Tanker fire shuts down I-55 north of Marion

MARION, Ark. — Interstate 55 near Marion, Arkansas was closed Wednesday morning following a tanker fire.

According to the Department of Transportation, the vehicle was heading south towards West Memphis around 1:30 a.m. when it overturned and caught on fire near mile marker 12, which is just north of the city of Marion. The driver of the truck was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The truck was carrying roughly 8,000 gallons of ethanol, the Memphis Fire Department said.

The fire was quickly contained but officials had to call in hazmat crews for cleanup.

Officials have shut down the interstate from mile marker 10 to mile marker 14.

It’s unclear when the interstate will reopen for traffic but they said it could be anywhere from two to three more hours.