Texas woman tries selling ‘slightly used’ breast implants on Facebook Marketplace

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in Texas is trying to sell her breast implants on Facebook Marketplace. For real.

A woman named Tammie Nichelle Huff posted an ad Tuesday saying she had “Size D, Slightly Used Titties” for sale for $200 together or $100 apiece.

And yes, she is willing to sell them separately.

In the post, featuring images of the silicon implants, Huff said she upgraded her own implants and wanted to get these off her hands.

The post also says, with emojis, that the implants come from a clean, smoke-free household.

Any takers?