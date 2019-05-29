× Suspect arrested after Whitehaven man ambushed, shot multiple times in the chest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have captured a man they say ambushed and tried to kill another man in Whitehaven.

On May 2, James Moore and the victim were reportedly involved in some sort of altercation inside the Street Hogs Club in the 900 block of East Brooks Road. Later that evening, the victim said he was walking a friend to her car at a nearby Mapco Express when the 29-year-old suspect jumped out of the bushes, yelled “what’s up now, b****,” and shot him multiple times in the chest.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Two days later, police said the man was able to identify his attacker in a photo line-up.

Moore was finally arrested on Tuesday, May 28, and charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.