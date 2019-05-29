× Police: Man accused of raping woman he meet at local casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man they say raped a woman he met only hours before at a local casino.

In August 2018, the woman told police that she met a man named “Neal,” his brother and the brother’s girlfriend at Southland Park Gaming & Racing in West Memphis. Hitting it off, the woman stated she agreed to go get something to eat with the group and hopped into the suspect’s vehicle, followed by the brother and his girlfriend.

Instead of taking her to get food, the suspect reportedly took her to Parkway Inn in the 1100 block of South Parkway. He told her they would “kick it” there until the others arrived.

Once inside the room, she said he asked if she wanted to do drugs. When she said no he became “crazy” and told her “you are gonna do something.”

That’s when she said he attacked. He punched her multiple times in the face, choked her and then forced her to have sex.

Authorities were eventually able to identify the suspect as Cornelius Robinson. He was arrested on May 28 and charged with aggravated rape.