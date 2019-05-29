× Olympians Jones, Biesel, Gaines give swim lessons to local youth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olympians Elisabeth Biesel, Cullen Jones and Rowdy Gaines will participate in a variety of events during USA Swimming Foundation’s Make A Splash Tour stop in Memphis, Tennessee. The events range from a water safety summit and Q&A followed by a community swim lesson and a bicentennial 200-meter relay. The day will conclude with a pool party and awards reception.

WHO: Elisabeth Biesel – Two-time Olympian and two-time medalist (Silver and Bronze)

Cullen Jones – Two-time Olympian and four-time medalist (Two Gold and Two Silver)

Rowdy Gaines – Member of the 1984 US Olympic Team and three-time Olympic Gold medalist

USA Swimming Foundation and Phillips 66 Representatives Special Guests

The USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash Tour presented by Phillips 66

The USA Swimming Foundation seeks to raise national awareness about the importance of learning to swim. Entering its eleventh year, the Make a Splash Tour presented by Phillips 66 visits cities across America with the help of USA Swimming Foundation Ambassadors and National Team athletes to spread the life-saving message of learn to swim to children, families and communities. The Tour has enhanced publicity and expanded the reach of the Make a Splash initiative to a wide audience of parents, learn-to-swim providers, educators and community leaders, and received extensive national media exposure in outlets such as Sports Illustrated, the Today Show, HBO Real Sports and more. To learn more about the USA Swimming Foundation and the Make a Splash Tour presented by Phillips 66, visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/Tour.