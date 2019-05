Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — News Channel 3 received new body camera video Wednesday from a police officer who was seen on cell phone video holding a gun on a man.

Ed Truitt, the man at the center of it all had his cell phone recording when he says the officer shoved a gun in his face early Sunday morning, while he was parked at a closed convenience store. He said he was doing nothing wrong.

Now, we're getting a look from the other side.

Police Chief James Smith said Tuesday that a gun was found in Truitt's car. The department is investigating to determine whether the officer acted appropriately.

WARNING: UNEDITED VIDEO, STRONG LANGUAGE