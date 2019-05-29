× Man critically injured following overnight shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating following a shooting in Raleigh overnight.

According to police, the victim was shot in the 3600 block of Timberline Drive late Tuesday evening and then was placed in a car headed to a nearby fire station. Police intercepted the vehicle at Egypt Central and Raleigh-Millington, and rushed the victim to the hospital.

At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not released any information on what led up to the shooting.