Man convicted in ambush killing sentenced to 43 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of ambushing and shooting an acquaintance while the victim was riding down the street on a scooter was sentenced to 43 years in prison.

According to police, the victim, Frederick Johnson, confronted Demarcus Stevenson at a store near Kimball and Lamar Avenue about the defendant shooting him two years earlier.

After the confrontation, Stevenson left the store with several other men and drove down Kimball. That’s when they stopped the car, turned off the headlights and waited.

Moments later, Johnson and another man left the store and headed in the same direction. As the scooter passed the car, authorities said Stevenson opened fire, striking Johnson and killing him. The passenger was also hurt when the scooter crashed.

Stevenson was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm.

He was sentenced in a Shelby County courtroom on Tuesday, May 28.