Does It Work: The Looseleaf Kale and Greens Stripper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Aretha Garner is not incorporating kale and greens into her meals because it's the hottest trend. It's much bigger than that.

"In March, I had my last six month visit. And my last six month visit I got the opportunity to ring the bell. Cancer survivor for five years."

"I can fix the collard greens, turnip greens, some spinach as well," she said. "Take the kale and cook it down. Saute it down."

Garner normally pulls the leafs off by hand one by one. Hopefully the Looseleaf Kale and Greens Stripper will make the stripping process faster. It's made of plastic and has holes to accommodate leafy greens as well as small herbs. Plus, it doubles a chopper.

We kicked off our test by stripping two stems of kale. Since it has a thicker stem, Garner used the bigger hole.

"And just see exactly what it will do. There we go."

"Once I put it through, clean, clean and I'm done."

Up next, collard greens.

"That is perfect."

And finally, parsley.

Garner was able to strip the parsley in less than a second.

Remember, the stripper also doubles as a chopper.

"Chop and cut that parsley right up."

This handy device got a thumbs up from Garner.

"Super quick, super smooth and you're done."

Looseleaf Kale and Greens Stripper, you passed the Does It Work test.