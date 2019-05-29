Arkansas, Tennessee counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Posted 6:08 am, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:09AM, May 29, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in Tennessee and Arkansas.

The following counties are included in the alert: Tipton, Haywood, Madison, Lauderdale, Crockett, Gibson, Dyer, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Mississippi, Poinsett, Craighead, Greene and Clay.

The agency said that quarter size hail is possible along with isolated wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour and lightning.

The alert is active until noon on Wednesday, May 29.

