Man sentenced for urinating on Kellogg assembly line

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced after a video surfaced in 2016 of him urinating into a Kellogg’s assembly line at the company’s South Memphis factory.

Gregory Stanton, 49, was sentenced to 10 months and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine by a judge May 24, according to a release from U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant.

Stanton was indicted for tainting consumer products with the intent to cause serious injury to the business of any person by a grand jury in September 2018.

The incident happened in 2014, but the video was not uploaded to the internet until 2016.

The video was shot during the same time the company and the workers union fell into a nasty labor dispute and those employees were locked out.

“Americans expect and deserve the highest standards of food safety and wholesomeness, and the integrity of the U.S. food supply is too important to be thwarted by the illicit acts of any individual,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge H. Peter Kuehl, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations, Miami Field Office. “FDA remains fully committed to the vigorous prosecution of criminals who tamper with or taint the U.S. food supply in any manner.”

The Memphis Kellogg’s plant closed in 2017.