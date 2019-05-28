× Video adds to mystery of missing teen girl with autism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Days after she was reported missing, there is still no sign of a 15-year-old girl who has autism and functions at an 8-year-old’s level.

Ticaria Fields’ grandmother told police she last saw her granddaughter at home, when she gave her permission to walk to the Grizzly Mart less than a block away.

WREG has obtained new surveillance video showing some of the last moments before she disappeared Saturday.

Fields can be seen in a striped dress walking across the parking lot. As she gets to the door, a man in a green shirt holds it open.

She spends about five minutes inside which, according to people who work at the store, was unusual. They say she usually take her time, sometimes spending up to 15 minutes to make a cup of coffee.

The video shows her talking again to that man at the counter. As she leaves, she walks up to his Dodge Charger, talks to him for another couple minutes and eventually gets in.

Staff at the Grizzly Mart say Ticaria is a regular, coming here multiple times a day. They know she has autism.

But there`s more. Police say Ticaria somehow ended up at a clothing store on Summer Avenue a mile away about five hours later. They say she bought a dress with an American flag pattern and might’ve left wearing it.

No one answered at the home where Ticaria’s grandmother lives, but neighbors tell us it’s more of a rooming house.

Meanwhile, police say they know she’s not with the man from the convenience store anymore, though they won’t say how they know that.

The question is, who is she with? And where?