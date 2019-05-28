Tom Lee Park plans on hold while Army Corps reviews changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that Memphis in May events are over for the year at Tom Lee Park, the focus turns to the planned overhaul of the riverfront destination.

But it could be a while before construction begins.

Work was supposed to start soon, but the plans proposed by Memphis River Parks Partnership called for major changes that worried many fans of Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

Both attract tens of thousands of people every may and people are worried the remodeled park wouldn't fit everyone.

Memphis in May officials have been in mediation talks with the River Parks Partnership trying to work out the problems, and now Mayor Jim Strickland says everything is on hold while the Army Corps of Engineers can review the proposed design.

The mayor says that could take "a while." The engineers will check the plans to make sure flooding doesn't become an issue, the bluff remains stable, and river traffic isn't affected.