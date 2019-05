× Three injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Parkway Village.

Officers responded to Sportsway Court, near Knight Road and Winchester, around 9 p.m.

Thre people — two females and one male — were taken to Regional One, all in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene occupying a black G35 with a damaged bumper.