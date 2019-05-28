× Sherra Wright, Billy Turner to appear in court Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two people accused of killing Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright will be returning to court on Tuesday.

Both Sherra Wright and Billy Turner are facing murder charges in the case. This is their first time back in a courtroom since February and we could learn more information on how the trial will play out.

During Monday’s hearing, the judge is expected to discuss several motions that were filed back in February, one of which is a motion for a change of venue. Wright’s attorney previously asked a judge to pick a jury from Davidson County, claiming there’s too much hate for her here to get a fair trial.

The last time they were in court the judge also called out the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the DNA testing process. The judge said he does not want the TBI delays to impact Wright’s September trial date.

Co-defendant Billy Turner is also scheduled to re-appear in court later in June on weapon charges.