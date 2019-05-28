× Shelby County school board approves $1B budget with teacher raises

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Schools board approved a new budget for the upcoming school year Tuesday night.

This year, the district is asking the county for less money, as it approved a more than $1 billion budget for the state’s largest school district.

Increased pre-K education is a priority this year. The budget also has a 2.5% pay raise for teachers.

The budget will be presented to county leaders for approval Wednesday morning.