Shelby County school board approves $1B budget with teacher raises

Posted 10:22 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24PM, May 28, 2019

SCS board member Shante Avant (left) and Superintendent Joris Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Schools board approved a new budget for the upcoming school year Tuesday night.

This year, the district is asking the county for less money, as it approved a more than $1 billion budget for the state’s largest school district.

Increased pre-K education is a priority this year. The budget also has a 2.5% pay raise for teachers.

The budget will be presented to county leaders for approval Wednesday morning.

 

