Police: Woman arrested after waving gun at mother, kids during Memorial Day cookout at local park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested after a Memorial Day cookout took a terrifying turn.

According to police, a mother and her five children were at Peabody Park on Tanglewood having a cookout on May 27 when another female child approached them and started picking on her children. Seeing what was happening, the mother told the child to stop and asked her to move along. That’s when the child’s mother approached the victim stating that she was going to “shut this motherf***er down.”

The suspect’s friend intervened and told her instead to go “get the package” from their car. When the woman returned a few moments later, she was carrying a a black handgun and began waving it towards the victim and her children.

The mother said she grabbed her youngest child and the entire family took off running from the scene.

Authorities said they later found the gun that was pulled inside a vehicle.

The suspect was identified by police as Ashley Pittman. She was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.