Police searching for female driver, passengers after I-240 Memorial Day shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a female driver and several passengers after they say she opened fire on another driver on Memorial Day.

According to police, the victim, a 14-year-old and another individual were inside a truck heading westbound on I-240 before the Highway 385 exit around 8 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up beside them. Without warning, five shots were fired, one of them striking the driver in the face right above his eye.

No one else inside the vehicle was injured, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle then fled towards the Highway 385 exit.

The victims told police the female suspect was driving a dark-colored Nissan Altima. There we also at least four other people inside the suspect’s car at the time of the shooting.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.