Live at 9: SCS budget request, reducing crime & Land Divided

Dr Ray, Dr Johnson on SCS budget request

Shelby County Schools wants $10 million above their budget for a number of efforts including pre-k classrooms and boosting literacy. But last week, the school board delayed a vote on their budget as Shelby County commissioners need to weigh that request.

The school board is expected to take up the vote again on Tuesday, but before that SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray and Deputy Superintendent Dr. Lin Johnson stopped by to talk about why it’s necessary.

Program aims to reduce crime in Mid-South

Reducing crime in the Mid-South is no easy task for law enforcement, but there's one program that aims to help deter a number of high-risk offenders and get them on better path to success.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Bill Gibbons from the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission explained how it works.

Music with Land Divided

Set-up is already underway for the 30th annual Memphis Italian Festival and if you've never been, it's a whole lot more than a celebration of food and culture. Great musicians like Land Divided will also be there as well.