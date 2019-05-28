John Gary Williams of The Mad Lads dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former lead singer of a Stax Records‘ vocal group has passed.

John Gary Williams, the founder of the R&B group The Mad Lads, died Tuesday morning.

The group was formed at Booker T. Washington High School and started recording for the record label starting in the mid 1960s, according to All Music.

Their biggest hits were “Don’t Have to Shop Around” and “I Want Someone.”

Williams went on to record a solo album in 1973 and recently enjoyed a cult revival.

Funeral arrangements for Williams are pending.