Three arrested after Beale, Second Street incident involving police, horse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken into custody after a reported incident at Beale and Second Street early Sunday morning.

Police said they were working security at the intersection when a surge of people tried to get through that entrance to Beale Street around 2 a.m. The crowd was knocking down the barricades, creating a dangerous situation for all involved.

After the surge passed, officers were ordered to close the gates and not allow anyone else to enter.

Within 30 minutes a group of about 200 had gathered at the entrance, including Shelby Anthony who police say became irate and began screaming, “Yeah, I’m from Chicago.” The crowd then allegedly encouraged her to jump on the hood of a nearby patrol car and she did, causing $1,000 in damage.

The crowd continued to be disruptive and officers said they were forced to call in the mounted patrol unit.

As they were pushing back the crowd another man named Justin Penn reportedly became irate. Police said he began taunting and the threatening the officers and their horses before reportedly taking a swing at one of the animals.

That ‘s when an officer tried to take Penn into custody, but he was met with resistance by Justin Penn’s brother Jarred Penn. Jarred Penn began pulling on his brother in an attempt to free him, police said.

Both men and Anthony were taken into custody.