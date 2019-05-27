× Police searching for killer after shooting South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a killer after a deadly shooting in South Memphis.

According to police, it happened on East Davant Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday.

When authorities arrived on the scene they found one man dead and rushed another person to the hospital in critical condition. It’s believed that both victims were involved in an argument with the suspect before the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.