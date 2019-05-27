Planned Parenthood drops challenge of Arkansas abortion law

Scott Olson/Getty Images

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Planned Parenthood has dropped its challenge of an Arkansas law requiring doctors who oversee medication-induced abortions to contract with a physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and agrees to handle any complications.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that attorneys for Planned Parenthood Great Plains asked a federal judge on Friday to dismiss the case, at least for now, because it found a doctor willing to serve in that role.

Planned Parenthood said in November that it was complying with the law and asked a federal appeals court to lift a judge’s ruling that had prevented the state from enforcing the abortion pill restriction.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against the law last summer but ordered Planned Parenthood to continue trying to find a contracting physician.

