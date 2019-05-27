× Neighbor say crashes common at Summer Avenue intersection where man killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and another hospitalized in a crash Sunday night on Summer Avenue in northeast Memphis where neighbors say crashes aren’t uncommon.

Summer Avenue at Trafalgar transformed into a sea of blinking blue lights around 10 p.m. following a three-car crash.

“I heard a loud thud, and then a few minutes later I heard all the emergency equipment headed in one direction that was similar,” said Ron Taylor, who lives nearby.

The collision shut down the northbound lanes of Summer Avenue while investigators worked to determine what caused the wreck.

Taylor said crashes in this spot aren’t uncommon.

“About two weeks ago we had another crash in this exact same area. Where someone crossed the center divide and hit head-on,” he said.

As far as what’s causing the crashes, Taylor said that’s tough to say. There is a slight hill drivers have to navigate.

“It could be the hill that caused the restriction and people’s view coming over the hill, could’ve been someone that just purely veered across the line.”

Whatever the reason, he says it’s a reminder to be vigilant.

“Remind your young people that are driving, those that are just getting their licenses or new driver,s you want to be sure to tell them not to talk on the phone while driving, not to text and drive, wear their seatbelt, the whole nine yards because things like this can happen to any of us or any one of our children,” Taylor said.