Memphis police searching for missing teenage girl with autism

Posted 4:50 pm, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51PM, May 27, 2019

Ticaria Fields

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl with autism who they say has the mind of an 8-year-old.

Ticaria Fields, also known as “Te-Te,” was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday at New Trends Clothing Store in the 3000 block of Summer Avenue, where she bought a red, white and blue “patriotic” dress that she may still be wearing.

Her grandmother reported her missing from the 3400 block of Macon Road after she left to go to Grizzly Mart on National and didn’t return.

Ticaria is no longer with the unknown male occupying a dark gray Dodge Charger, police said.

If you see her, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

