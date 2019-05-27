× Memphians to honor the fallen at local Memorial Day ceremonies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People all across the United States will pause to remember America’s fallen heroes on Monday.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for a special Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. The event will feature a number of speakers, music, a 21-gun salute and a flyover by the United States Air Force 49th Fighter Training Squadron.

Over the weekend, volunteers placed flags on the graves of all 22,000 veterans buried there.

This isn’t the only Memorial Day ceremony happening in our area.

Memphis’ Memorial Park Cemetery is hosting its annual service at 11 a.m. and Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Southaven will honor the fallen at 10 a.m.