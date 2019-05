× Man shot on East Memphis interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was hit by gunfire Monday on an interstate in East Memphis.

Police responded around 8 p.m. to the Quince Road overpass at Interstate 240.

One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

Family members of the victim say he was driving a GMC truck around the east leg of I-240 when he was shot.