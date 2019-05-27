× Man hit in head with hammer after allegedly hitting on woman: ‘It didn’t even hurt at first’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is recovering after being hit in the head with a hammer during an argument at a North Memphis rooming house.

The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, said he was hit twice: once on the side of his head and once in the back.

“It didn’t even hurt at first. I didn’t even know I was getting hit until I seen the blood,” the victim said.

The victim said he was arguing with the alleged hammer wielder, Timothy McClung, Sunday night, but refused to discuss the nature of the argument.

Police said McClung told them the victim had been hitting on McClung’s girlfriend before McClung allegedly hit him with the hammer.

“My back was turned. If I’d have seen him with a hammer, I’d have got the hell out of there,” the victim said.

Instead, he turned in time to prevent a third blow and kept McClung at a distance.

“I’m having to hold this [expletive]’s hand because he trying to kill me with a hammer and I’m holding the hand. I’m holding on for dear life,” the victim said.

The commotion got the attention of fellow housemates who rushed in to find the men in a struggle.

“The two gentlemens just wrestling and trying to have control of each other and myself and two other guys stand in the middle and pull them apart,” said Bryant Harris.

McClung was booked into jail on an aggravated assault charge, but his former housemates are still shaken by the burst of violence they say is out of character.

“Right here, we pretty much don’t have that many problems…things come up, but it doesn’t get that far out of hand,” Harris said.