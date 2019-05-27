Live at 9: Stopping mosquitoes, HipCamp app & The Hagar Center

Mosquitoes: Why are you a target and how can you stop them?

For everyone living here in the Mid-South summertime means the arrival of many things, including a particular pest we can all agree we hate. Mosquitoes. As it turns out, you could be a magnet for those pesky insects and not even know it.

Pest control expert Steve Clark was here to explain why some get preyed upon more than others.

Want to get away? There's a new app for that

Camping season is underway, but if you don't know where to go or want to try something different there's a new app just for that! Valeria Pitoni joined us to explain exactly how HipCamp works.

The Hagar Center

For teenage parents in the Mid-South help may not be an easy thing to find, and that includes educating yourself about how to raise a child. That's where The Hagar comes into play. They're a one-stop shop for pregnant and teenage mothers right here in Shelby County.

Erma Simpson, Angel Robinson and Arianna Jones stopped by to talk about the impact the organization has had so far.