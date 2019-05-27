It’s their pleasure: Picture of East Tennessee Chick-fil-A workers fixing man’s flat tire gets national attention

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Brian Hall didn’t anticipate what was going to happen when he suddenly got a flat tire and couldn’t drive through the drive-thru lane of a Chick-fil-A just south of Chattanooga.

The incident happened two weeks ago. Hall wrote on his Facebook profile that as soon as his tire went flat, workers at the Chick-fil-A restaurant sprang into action complete with a hydraulic jack.

“They brought my food out to me then after it was done replaced my food with new fresh food so it wouldn’t be cold and put two cookies in there for free!” said Hall.

The second mile service provided by employees of the fast food restaurant were met with high praise by Hall.

“Those people are truly doing the lord’s work over there!” said Hall.

Since then the story has been picked up by CNN and shared with other TV stations around the nation.