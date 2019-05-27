× Girl killed, at least 15 schoolchildren hurt in Japan stabbing spree

A girl has been killed and at least 15 other children hurt in a stabbing spree at a park in the Japanese city of Kawasaki on Tuesday, authorities said.

A man arrested over the incident later died from a “self-inflicted wound,” Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported. Police officers previously told NHK the suspect, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, had stabbed himself in the neck.

A total of 16 elementary school students and three adults were injured in the attack, the Kawasaki Fire Department said.

NHK reported earlier Tuesday that three people — including an elementary school student — were in critical condition. It’s unclear if the girl who died was among them.

Kawasaki is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) from Tokyo.

The incident took place during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country. Speaking aboard a Japanese helicopter carrier, Trump said the American people grieved for the victims’ families.