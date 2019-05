× Man left dead after Panola County shooting

PANOLA, COUNTY, Miss. — A shooting Friday in Panola County left one man dead, and the sheriff’s department has yet to release suspect information.

The Panola County Coroner said the suspected homicide happened Friday morning on Spring Court Road. One man, Robert Talley, was left dead.

No suspect information has been released.

WREG will update this story if we learn more.