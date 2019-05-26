Man dead after three-car wreck in Cordova

Posted 10:26 pm, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44PM, May 26, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after a three-car wreck late Sunday night in Cordova.

Memphis Police said the accident happened at Summer and Trafalgar. All northbound lanes of Summer were temporarily shut down.

Police said one man died on the scene, and other man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. The deceased man’s identity has not yet been released.

WREG is on the scene and will update this story if we learn more.

Google Map for coordinates 35.182012 by -89.856340.

