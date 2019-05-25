× Man killed, woman injured in Raleigh, suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman injured on Friday night in Raleigh.

Officers responded to 3333 Hanna Drive at 9:30 for a report of a wounding. They found an injured woman and a man who was unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries.

Police have arrested a man named David Smith for this homicide.

Smith is being charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.