Man killed, woman injured in Raleigh, suspect arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman injured on Friday night in Raleigh.
Officers responded to 3333 Hanna Drive at 9:30 for a report of a wounding. They found an injured woman and a man who was unresponsive.
The man was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries.
Police have arrested a man named David Smith for this homicide.
Smith is being charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.
35.216654 -89.922388