Bloomfield Baptist Church Pastor Ralph White has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned that Pastor Ralph White, of Bloomfield Baptist Church, has died.

MJ Ford Funeral Home confirmed White’s death.

Condolences are pouring in as news of his death spreads.

Mayor Strickland released a statement saying, “Sadden to learn of the passing of Pastor Ralph White, a good man who leaves a strong legacy for Memphis. I’ve known him for 25 years and always enjoyed visiting with, and getting advice from him. My condolences to his family and everyone at Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church.”