15-year-old girl missing from Senatobia found safe

Posted 10:32 am, May 25, 2019, by

SENATOBIA, Miss. — A 15-year-old girl who had gone missing from Senatobia has been found safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child alert for Layla Makay Carter on Friday morning after she disappeared from the 100 block of Evergreen Drive.

On Saturday morning, the agency canceled the alert and stated that Layla had been located and was safe.

The circumstances around her disappearance are unknown at this point.

