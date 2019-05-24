× WREG wins competitive May ratings period morning, noon, evening, and night

Memphis, TN – WREG-TV News Channel 3, Tribune Broadcasting’s Memphis television station (shown in blue above), continues its news winning streak. News Channel 3 won most head-to-head news races all week long, including weekend news, starting Monday-Friday from 4:30-7AM, 9-10AM, Noon, 4-5:30PM, and 10PM. The station also won nearly every local news time-period on Saturday and Sunday. Nielsen Media Research measured TV viewing during “May Sweeps” from April 25-May 22 in the Memphis TV market.

News Director Bruce Moore said, “What a great team we have at News Channel 3. I challenge them every day to fight for Memphis with stories, weather coverage, and investigations that keep people safe and add value to their lives, and this bunch blows me away with what they deliver to our audience.”

“This has been a notable period for news coverage,” added WREG President and General Manager Ron Walter. “Important breaking stories, life-threatening severe weather coverage, and fun May activities we covered near our own backyard. We appreciate the trust and bond we have with the people we serve, and we’re humbled by their loyal viewership.”

In Memphis, one rating point equals 6,493 households, or 16,520 viewers. Here are complete live + same-day viewing household numbers by time-period:

4:30 AM—WREG wins with a 2.9 rating to WHBQ’s 2.2 and WMC’s third place 1.7

5AM—WREG wins with a 4.2. WHBQ averaged 3.4 rating points to WMC’s 2.6 and WATN’s 0.8

5:30 AM—WREG wins with a 4.6 to WHBQ’s second place 3.4, WMC’s third place 3.3 and WATN’s fourth place 0.8

6AM—WREG in first place again with a 5.9 over WHBQ’s and WMC’s 4.4 tie, and WATN’s 0.8

9AM—Only WREG, WHBQ and WATN had newscasts. WREG won the time-period with a 4.5 over WHBQ’s 4.1, and WATN’s 0.8.

Midday—WREG’s 8.0 is higher than all competitors’ ratings combined. WHBQ averaged a 3.4, WMC a 2.8, and WATN a 0.8. WREG and WMC air midday newscasts at Noon, while WHBQ and WATN air at 11AM.

4PM—WREG wins with a 5.5 to WMC’s 2.8

4:30 PM—WREG wins with a 5.1 to WMC’s 3.4

5PM—WREG wins again, with a 6.3 to WMC’s 5.8, WHBQ’s 4.6, and WATN’s 1.8

6PM—WREG wins the first half of the 6PM news, but WMC finds its only victory in the 6PM show average—an 8.1 to an 8.0. WHBQ earned a 4.0 and WATN a 1.7

10PM—WREG wins with an 8.5. WMC was second with a 6.2. WHBQ averaged a 4.1 and WATN a 1.1

Friday

WREG’s Friday Sports Overtime Fridays at 10:15PM is the highest rated local sports show, earning a 6.7 average.

Weekends