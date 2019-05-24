× Woman carjacked in daylight in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was carjacked at a store in Collierville during broad daylight, and police were forced to chase the suspect into Memphis.

Around 11:20 a.m. Friday, Collierville Police responded to the carjacking at Dollar Tree at 708 W. Poplar Ave. A woman told police she was about to get out of her car when a man ran up to her, got in the passenger side and forced the woman out of the vehicle, police said.

The suspect then took the vehicle and left the scene, police said. CPD found the suspect and chased him to Sunnyslope Drive in Memphis near Parkway Village.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

No injuries were reported.