Wiseacre Brewing breaks ground on downtown expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Binghampton brewery is expanding with a new location in downtown Memphis.

Friday, the Wiseacre Brewing Company staff, with their beer helmets, broke ground on their South Main-area location on B.B. King Boulevard.

Wiseacre plans to keep the original location on Broad Avenue open, but they needed a new location to expand production.

The brewery's co-founder Kellan Bartosch thanked Memphians for the company's success.

"The city of Memphis has really, it is the foundation that has allowed us to grow," Bartosch said. "People here really, really, really, like drinking .... Wiseacre beer that is, not just drinking, but they love Wiseacre and without that, we wouldn't be able to grow. So we're thankful for Memphis more than anything else."

He added that their Tiny Bomb beer is the No. 9 best-selling pilsner in the country, thanks to Memphis' great water.

Construction on the new facility is expected to take a year.