Truck driver injured in Mississippi after hit by Amtrak passenger train

Posted 12:34 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, May 24, 2019

BENTONIA, Miss. — A tanker truck driver was seriously injured in central Mississippi when he was hit by an Amtrak passenger train while trying to cross tracks.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff tells local news outlets that the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday just outside Bentonia.

Hitting the truck was the southbound City of New Orleans train, which runs between Chicago and New Orleans with a stop in Memphis. The driver, 62-year-old Curtis Moore of Bolton, suffered head and leg injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Jackson hospital.

Sheriff says an Amtrak employee and passenger suffered minor injuries.

The train was stopped for more than an hour.

Amtrak hasn’t immediately responded to an email seeking comment.

