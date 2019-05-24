× Things you need to do before heading out on the water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For many, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, which means it’s the perfect time to get out on the water.

“We expect to see a whole lot of boaters out here. A whole lot of people coming out here to enjoy the lakes and getting their boats out probably for the first time this season,” Josh Landrum with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told CBS affiliate WTVF.

If it is your first time going out this season, there are some things you need to do.

“When people are first getting their boats out, preparation is key.”

Landrum said every boat should have a working fire extinguisher on board, working navigational lights , renewed boater registration information and of course life jackets. For those old enough to drink, he also said you must have a designated driver.

“Many times whenever we do have fatal boat accidents or serious injury boat accidents we find that alcohol was a contributing factor in those accidents.”

Finally, make sure you’re up to date on the state’s laws, so you don’t end up ruining your good time.