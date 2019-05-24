× Police: Suspect wanted after Facebook Marketplace setup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released an image of an individual they say is a person of interest in a recent theft case.

According to police, the unidentified suspect told another man via Facebook Marketplace that he was trying to sell a gaming system. The pair agreed to meet at a gas station near Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive on May 20.

During that meeting, the victim told officers the suspect grabbed his money and fled the scene in a silver Nissan Altima.

An image of the suspect was released to the public on Friday, May 24. If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.