Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc in the new trailer for ‘Star Trek: Picard’

Posted 9:15 am, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, May 24, 2019

NEW YORK — Star Trek fans just got the briefest glimpse of Jean-Luc Picard’s life after the USS Enterprise.

CBS All Access released the trailer for its upcoming streaming series “Star Trek: Picard” on Thursday, 25 years after the final episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

The series focuses on the next chapter in the life of Picard, the captain of the starship USS Enterprise-D.

Trekkers got a special anniversary gift: A sneak peek of 78-year-old Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc.

The video begins with a woman’s voice describing Picard’s storied career.

“15 years ago today, you led us out of the darkness,” she says. “You commanded the greatest rescue armada in history. Then, the unimaginable.”

A dramatic music change begins.

“What did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself?” the voice asks as someone wearing boots walks across a vineyard.

“Tell us, why did you leave Starfleet, admiral?” the voice asks.

Finally, the moment fans had been waiting for arrives. Stewart’s face appears as a somber Picard.

2002 was Stewart’s last on-screen appearance as Captain Picard in the movie “Star Trek: Nemesis.” He also played the role in “Star Trek: Next Generation.”

The series’ premiere date has yet to be announced.

