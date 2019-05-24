Ole Miss rallies in 9th to beat Texas A&M 1-0

Mississippi center fielder Ryan Olenek catches a fly ball for the out on Texas A&M's Logan Foster during the fifth inning of the Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game, Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOOVER, Ala. — Cole Zabowski’s two-out double in the ninth brought home the game’s only run as Mississippi edged Texas A&M 1-0 in a Southeastern Conference Tournament elimination game Thursday despite going hitless for the first eight innings.

The seventh-seeded Rebels (35-24) face the loser of Thursday’s game between No. 2 seed Arkansas and No. 3 seed Georgia.

Texas A&M’s John Doxakis struck out 10 and walked four in eight innings of no-hit ball but left after throwing 99 pitches.

Thomas Dillard lined a leadoff single against reliever Bryce Miller (4-2) for Ole Miss’ first hit. Dillard reached second on Chandler Jozwiak’s balk and scored on Zabowski’s double.

This marked the second straight day the sixth-seeded Aggies (37-21-1) failed to score and wasted a brilliant pitching performance. Chris Weber held Georgia hitless for the first 7 1/3 innings of a 2-0 loss to Georgia on Wednesday.

Ole Miss’ Doug Nikhazy (7-3) and Parker Caracci combined on a four-hitter. Caracci got his ninth save.

