Mother scared after daughters fall victim to sex trafficking, despite warning signs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after police say they caught him in a motel room on American Way this week with a 12-year-old girl.

WREG told you just a week ago about the girl’s mother begging police to save her daughters from the world of sex trafficking, and now, even with the new charges, the mother still feels far from justice, as her worst fears have become reality.

“They should not get away with this,” the mother said. “None of them, and it is more than just one person.”

The mother of three said she’s poured all her money, time and resources into keeping her daughters off the streets—only to keep going through the same cycle.

She said she files numerous police reports every time one of her girls, ages 12, 13 and 14, disappears. She said they are being lured away from home and put on the streets as prostitutes.

Police said they caught her 12-year-old daughter at the Garden Inn on American Way on Wednesday after she’d been gone from home for almost a week.

The mother said she posted signs about her missing daughter everywhere, filed a runaway report and was worried sick before getting a call from police.

“I want justice served,” she said. “I don’t want just a slap on the hand.”

Police said her daughter was caught with 36-year-old Logan Willoughby. According to the affidavit, he’s now facing rape charges after paying the 12-year-old for oral sex.

Last Thursday, WREG told you about Jarvis Johnson, a man who was also caught with one of this woman’s daughters. She’s upset he’s only charged with harboring a runaway child.

“Make an example out of them,” she said. “Let them know this needs to stop here in our city.”

This mother is hoping now that someone has been caught with their pants down, perhaps serious action will finally happen.

“A 12, 13, 14-year-old child should not be able to consent to sex with a grown person,” the mother said.

Even though finding her daughter inside a motel room was one of the worse scenarios imaginable, this mother thinks maybe this will push investigators to realize they can’t let this slide.

“These guys need to be off the streets,” she said.

The mother is trying to save her daughters from being tangled up in the sex trafficking lifestyle with the help of police.

“I want them to fulfill the promises that they made and stick to their word and be firm on these guys,” she said.

Investigators said they are looking into all the allegations, specifically the most recent arrest.