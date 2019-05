× MBI issues alert for missing Senatobia girl

SENATOBIA, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old from Tate County.

According to the agency, Layla Makay Carter of Senatobia weas last seen Thursday, May 23 at 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Evergreen Drive. She was wearing a dark jacket, white shorts, and possibly carrying a pink backpack.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unknown at this point.

If you see her call (662) 560-5692.