Marion man charged with 60 counts of cruelty to animals

MARION, Ark. —A Mid-South man was arrested this week following an exotic animal bust in Marion, Arkansas.

William Merrit Hale was arrested on Thursday and charged with 60 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after police were called to his Belair Cove home by a concerned citizen who heard numerous dogs barking inside.

Officers made contact with Hale and asked him to come home, but when he didn’t show up, they were granted a warrant to search the premises. That’s when they discovered that the 47-year-old was hoarding exotic animals in his home and wasn’t taking proper care of them, police said.

Authorities haven’t released any information on what kind of animals were rescued but neighbors WREG’s Peter Fleischer spoke to said they counted nine alligators.

All of the animals were taken to the Marion and West Memphis Animal Shelters.