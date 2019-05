× Man convicted of raping young girl for years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 37-year-old man faces 15-25 years in prison after he was convicted Thursday of raping a young girl for several years beginning in 2002.

Defendant Victor Valle’s bond was revoked by law following the jury’s verdict.

According to an indictment, Valle sexually abused the girl, who is a relative, from August 2002 to October of 2005, when she was between ages 10 and 13. The abuse happened in the Berclair area.