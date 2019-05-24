Live at 9: Voting machines, High School Musical Theatre Awards, the longest picnic table & Al Kapone

The negotiations over voting machines

The Shelby County Election Commission wants the money to buy new voting machines, but Mayor Lee Harris put the breaks on the investment, saying the two sides need to negotiate first.

Election Administrator Linda Harris joined us after a meeting with Shelby County Commissioners for an update.

High School Musical Theatre Awards

The Orpheum's High School Musical Theatre Awards celebrated the young people who've dedicated their time and energy to the stage. Carolina Morath from Arlington High School and Rodney McKinner from Germantown High School were there and shared more on their experience.

The world's longest picnic table

To celebrate the city's 200th birthday, no ordinary picnic table will do, and this one will definitely bring a whole new meaning to the phrase "go big or go home." WREG stopped by Tom Lee Park as volunteers gathered for construction on Friday.

Interview with Al Kapone

Tom Lee Park will be the place to be this weekend as we "Celebrate Memphis." Our rich musical heritage will be on full display, including Memphis' own Al Kapone.